Why I encourage a 'yes' vote on use tax initiative

"Keeps me awake at night"

Shortly after leaving the mayor's office in 2010 I was asked the following question: As you leave office, what will keep you awake at night regarding the future of Cape Girardeau? To which I quickly responded there were two things that I worried about for future leaders of Cape Girardeau:

#1. Public safety.

If you don't have a safe community all bets are off. Providing the resources and ensuring a strong police and fire presence is paramount to a thriving and vibrant community.

#2. Retail sales dependency.

Cape Girardeau's economic engine is dangerously dependent on retail sales, and if those cash registers should ever slow there will be immediate and punitive repercussions.

While these concerns were my concerns over 10 years ago, they have now proven to have escalated today but for reasons no one could have properly predicted -- at least not me. Our police are being attacked both on the streets and off in ways that were unfathomable 10 years ago. Both our police and fire are losing great quality folks every day and our ability to replace is greatly compromised. As a result, the future of public safety is in serious jeopardy.