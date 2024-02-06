Why I cherish the ring I found at a charity yard sale

It was the Saturday of the first weekend I had ever spent with Felipe. Our relationship was in that place and time when I knew my heart was approaching the point of no return.

He had already met my best friends and my family. He showed up to my Tuesday night guitar gig and even read an essay of mine I hadn't yet published. Felipe seemed intrigued by all of the quirks and qualities that existed in me.

When I arrived at his apartment on Friday evening, I knew I would not leave until Sunday except for the time I had planned to volunteer for the charity yard sale. Money raised would support a local children's organization.

Being an active member of my community is something that has always been important to me. I've learned the hard way that many people give kudos to the concept, but they lack appreciation for the follow-through when it comes to giving the gift of time. I'd had exes tell me things like, "You love your work more than me." Or, "I support the community by paying taxes."

When I left Felipe's apartment Saturday morning to volunteer for the day, I was testing new ground. I told him we might need some help after the yard sale to transport the items that don't sell.

"Would you mind if we used your truck?" He said to just call him, and he'd help us clean up.