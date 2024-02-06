Why hard days don't always need to be fixed

We try not to sit with our pain for too long. We want to fix what hurts.

I made a mistake at work last week. I owned it, listened, apologized and learned. I know I'll do better next time. Accountability is important, but when it first happened, all I could muster in the kitchen when retelling it to my husband was, "I messed up and it's hard." He searched for ways to help, and I followed up again with, "I don't want you to try to fix it right now; I just need you to listen."

He did and offered a hug.

Later at my son's bedtime, he told me through tears that a kid in his class took his favorite green eraser and wouldn't give it back. "It was Mean Eileen," he said. I reached for my phone to fire off a note to his first-grade teacher about that "mean Eileen." Then, I stopped. I was ready to pull myself out of the conversation with my son to try and fix it for him. His teacher wasn't likely monitoring her ClassDojo page at all hours.

I put my phone down. I wrapped an arm around my son, and I listened. They had a substitute teacher that day. Turns out, it was a hard day all around.