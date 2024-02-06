Why goldenrod doesn't deserve its bad rap

Cooler weather has finally arrived here in the Midwest. It's time for trips to your favorite pumpkin patch, u-pick apple orchard and corn maze. Outdoor activities are glorious in a pair of jeans and a comfortable sweatshirt. It's my favorite time of year, and yet I cannot stop sneezing.

"It's the goldenrod," I hear time and again from well-meaning people when I mention my fall allergies. Though goldenrod is blooming in all its glory, it doesn't deserve the blame for fall allergies. Goldenrod does not cause hay fever. It just so happens that goldenrod blooms at the same time as ragweed. Now, that's a plant name my congested angst can get behind. Ragweed. It even sounds guilty.

Ragweed is wind-pollinated, and according to the National Wildlife Federation, "A single plant can propel as many as 1 billion irritating pollen grains."

Both ragweed and goldenrod are members of the daisy family and look somewhat similar, but ragweed is green, and goldenrod is the one with bright yellow blossoms. It's understandable when you look at the plants side by side why one would think to blame the goldenrod. Such bountiful blossoms must produce ample pollen to antagonize the immune system. What most people don't realize, though, is that goldenrod relies completely on animal pollinators. Their pollen is too heavy for the wind to carry. So that's not goldenrod pollen in your itchy eyes and nose. Unless you've also got a bee in there.