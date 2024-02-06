Why evil will never win

It will never work. Not in America. Evil will never win because Americans are … well, Americans. Let me explain.

We hear it repeatedly. Whether we’re talking about terrorism in the sense of an organized group perpetrating horrific acts or the looser definition of terrorism that involves a lone individual targeting people at a theater or church or concert, we hear that the goal is to incite fear, the result of which is a complete change in our way of life. The apparent immediate goal is to kill, to maim, to destroy. But the ultimate goal is deeper. It’s to stop us from going about our daily lives as we once did, afraid the next wave of horror will come plummeting any moment. Well, sadly, it may. Let’s face it: We live in increasingly dangerous times, and most of us are aware of this and perhaps are even on the lookout for it.

Evil will not win, however, because people — Americans, in particular — are simply too accustomed to freedom, too in love with amenities and too resilient to be bound by fear for too long.

My heart aches over the tragic shooting in Las Vegas that left nearly 60 dead and more than 500 wounded. People out to enjoy a concert with family and friends should not be gunned down, just as people walking down a street should not be mowed down and people participating in a marathon should not be blown up. But these are the times in which we live. This is the new reality. Yet I still declare with conviction, evil will not win.

Despite the pain and fear these times bring, evil loses. Why? Because it is unnatural for us to give in to it. We hurt. We mourn. We may even despair. But we do not surrender. We’re not wired for surrender. Even through the most tragic of circumstances, people are wired to get back up.