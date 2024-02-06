Why does church and marriage matter?

I recently started reading the book "Alienated America: Why Some Places Thrive While Others Collapse" by Timothy P. Carney of the Washington Examiner. An early observation by the author points to a trend between struggling communities and the decline in church attendance, marriage and general community and civic engagement. They're facing life's challenges alone. Even when economic upswings occur, happiness does not necessarily follow.

People need to engage with others. The author pointed to his own experience when his daughter was in the hospital. Those who reached out were fellow church members, work colleagues, board members. In other words, the network of friends was a network of organizations.

"The unchurching of America is at the root of America's economic and social problems," Carney wrote, adding that church is "America's indispensable institution." And he includes plenty of data to back up his claim.

Carney writes that healthy marriage and church attendance are closely correlated. And kids who attend church have better relationships and, in general, fall into less risky behaviors.

"Ask almost any social scientist, left or right, religious or secular, and he or she will tell you with high confidence that religious people are better socially and economically and fall into fewer negative behaviors -- crime, teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, suicide -- than non-religious people," Carney notes.