Why do Dems and GOP agree on Ukraine aid?

During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden was outspoken in his desire to "revive the spirit of bipartisanship in this country."

On May 15, Politico reported that, at the urging of many advisers, Biden had mostly given up on working with the GOP, which he purportedly now "views as an existential threat to the nation's democracy."

Four days later, Biden enjoyed the biggest bipartisan victory of his presidency. Talk about timing.

The historic $40 billion aid package for Ukraine was, as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell predicted, "a big bipartisan landslide." Just shy of 80% of Republican senators voted for it.

Biden did "applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world" in a written statement as he left for Asia. But he hasn't boasted about delivering on his promise of bipartisanship.

Meanwhile, other leading Democrats think the real story are the Republicans who voted against Ukraine package. "It is beyond troubling to see a growing circle of Senate Republicans proudly oppose Ukrainian funding," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Thursday. "It appears more and more MAGA Republicans are on the same soft-on-Putin playbook that we saw used by former President Trump."

Schumer has a point -- the share of Republicans opposing Biden's requests for support has grown; only three House Republicans objected to Biden's initial statement of support for Ukraine in March.

But Schumer's focus on the Trump group that lost the vote illustrates why few in either party want to tout their bipartisanship. There's very little incentive, particularly heading into the midterms, to brag about working with the enemy. The base just doesn't want to hear it.

This has been a dynamic in Washington for a long time. When members of Congress work on a bipartisan basis, they like to do it as under the radar as possible, to avoid seeming like sellouts to the parties' respective bases that see any compromise or collegiality as cowardly surrender.