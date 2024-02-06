Why diversity matters

"I just don't get it." "Why is diversity such a big deal?" These are some of the comments shared with me in confidence from people willing to confess their true thoughts. Many people, especially in this community that is overwhelmingly white conservative Christian, truly cannot wrap their minds around why DEI -- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion -- is "a big deal."

I am certainly no expert on DEI nor do I pretend to be. While I have not experienced racial discrimination, I am of a generation that fought for women's rights at the kitchen table and the conference table, and I still do.

As the leader of an organization that works daily to level the playing field for everyone, I believe in the value of DEI and all that it brings to any business, nonprofit or group of friends.

While it might be more comfortable to surround yourself with people whose backgrounds mirror yours and who think just like you do, rarely does it bring growth to a person or organization.

A study by McKinsey & Company revealed that organizations in the top quarter for gender diversity were 21% more likely to outperform their peers, and those in the top quarter for racial and ethnic diversity were likely to outperform their peers by 33%. Personal and organizational growth is not only necessary to survive, it is critical to thrive. We need the different viewpoints, experiences, thought processes, and skill sets diversity delivers.