Why 'Bud Lighting' isn't stopping any time soon

A lot of conservatives are very excited about "Bud Lighting" -- a freshly minted term for boycotting companies that cater to various "woke" causes, particularly transgender issues.

The term derives from the spectacular implosion of Bud Light in the wake of its decision in March to enlist transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote the brand. Bud Light's sales have plummeted, averaging weekly declines of around 25%. Parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev has lost more than $15 billion in value. Sales of rival brands have soared, even as many retailers have slashed prices for Bud Light. Some stores are even giving Bud Light away for free, or trying to.

I am very skeptical that the Bud Light example can be replicated over the long haul, but I'm convinced that we are entering a new era of Bud Lighting on the right and left.

First, some background. The most remarkable thing about the Bud Light boycott is that it worked, because boycotts usually don't -- if your definition of success is actually affecting sales and stock price in a significant way. PETA's been boycotting KFC for 20 years to little or no effect. KFC's biggest challenge hasn't been from boycotters, but from rivals like Chick-fil-A, which has been going gangbusters despite facing plenty of boycotts of its own.

Why are there boycotts if they don't work? Because the definition has changed. The goal is rarely to affect the bottom line but to hurt the reputation of the company and create headaches for management.

But even that is secondary. Most boycotts are what historian Daniel J. Boorstin called "pseudo-events," also known as media events, which are, in Boorstin's words, "produced by a communicator with the sole purpose of generating media attention and publicity." A successful boycott is one that raises awareness or donations for the organizers. As Northwestern University professor Brayden King told the website Tasting Table, "The No. 1 predictor of what makes a boycott effective is how much media attention it creates, not how many people sign onto a petition or how many consumers it mobilizes."