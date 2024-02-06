Why Biden can't embrace COVID normality

Joe Biden was the candidate of normality who hasn't been able to deliver it, particularly on the pandemic.

This is not entirely his fault, obviously. He didn't create the delta and omicron surges, nor did he -- or most anyone else -- foresee that the vaccines wouldn't prevent infections as advertised.

On COVID, though, as on much else, he has been trapped by a commitment to his political base and by a reflexive opposition to everything associated with Donald Trump into an endless emergency posture that isn't wearing well with time.

Everyone agrees now -- after the flameouts of initial efforts to pass Build Back Better and of the attempt to trash the Senate filibuster -- that Biden needs a political reset. His looming Supreme Court pick will presumably provide a much-needed win, but is unlikely to move the needle much. It's on the pandemic that Biden has, in theory, an opportunity to change course in a significant way.

By more fully embracing an approach geared to living with COVID and returning to normality, Biden could usefully play against type, align himself with shifting public opinion, and acknowledge the reality of the third year of the pandemic when vaccines and boosters are easily available to anyone who wants them.

Even the thought of such a tack would, once upon a time, have elicited charges of intolerable recklessness. In certain quarters, it still does. But the public is moving in this direction. A new Monmouth poll found that 70% of the public agrees with the statement that "it's time we accept that COVID is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives."

Unsurprisingly, 89% of Republicans agree with that view. But so do 71% of independents and nearly half of Democrats.