Why are we praising Pence for following the law?

On Saturday night, Mike Pence unleashed his anger at Donald Trump.

"History will hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6," Pence declared at the Gridiron Dinner, a normally jovial event for prominent journalists. "Make no mistake about it: What happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way. President Trump was wrong. His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day."

Now, Pence is right to be angry about Jan. 6. Trump put his exceedingly loyal vice president in a horrible position: Be faithful to the president and his base or be loyal to the Constitution and the country.

This was, no doubt, a painful choice for Pence. And Pence did the right thing by refusing to play along with Trump's scheme. But it's worth remembering that Pence's decision on Jan. 6 was shocking to a lot of people because he spent four years being a loyal cheerleader for Trump, through the president's countless scandals.

It's also worth remembering that, really, it was the least Pence could do.

So, while I am glad and grateful for what he did, some of the praise feels excessive. If all your friends decide to rob a bank but you refused to go along, that's great. But there's no heroism in choosing not to rob a bank. After all, not all painful choices are necessarily hard choices.

That's what makes his show of anger at Trump now so discomfiting. He says "history will hold Donald Trump accountable" for the events of Jan. 6. I am confident he's right. But it will take longer for that to happen because Pence has little interest in helping history reach its conclusion.

For over a year, he's held back on expressing his anger about Trump putting his life in danger and inviting a constitutional crisis. Why? It seems hard to believe he was waiting for new facts to emerge since he was in possession of many of those facts.

Pence wanted nothing to do with the House Jan. 6 committee, insisting that it had no right to his testimony. "I believe it will establish a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House," he said in November.