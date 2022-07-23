Why are Blacks still on board with Biden?

New polling from Pew Research and from NY Times/Siena College, released a few days apart, cast similarly dismal pictures regarding the popularity of President Joe Biden.

Overall approval for Biden from NY Times/Siena College stands at 33% and from Pew 37%.

However, both polls show approval for the president much stronger than the national average among minorities.

The NY Times/Siena college poll shows Black approval for Biden at 62%, which, according to the Times, is higher than "any other race or ethnicity, age group or education level."

Per Pew, Black approval for Biden stands at 57%.

However, Pew also shows a marked difference in approval for Biden from all minority groups, compared to white voters.

White approval for Biden stands at 30%, Hispanic 47%, and Asian 45%.

Why the difference between whites and minorities?

One obvious answer is that the white figure includes a larger percentage of Republican voters.

But this still leaves a very important question that everyone, certainly leaders in the Republican Party, should be asking.

Why do minorities disproportionately lean Democrat?

Current polling shows the issues most on the minds of voters are inflation and the economy.

Inflation is nondiscriminatory. Every American is being hit by the same price increases in the supermarket, at the gas pump, in housing and across the board.

Given that everyone is concerned about our dismal economy, why should approval ratings for the performance of our president be so different for whites and for minorities?