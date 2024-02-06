Why a happy marriage is my most ambitious goal

I've always felt that my husband was my greatest fan and biggest cheerleader. He has supported me while I chased my dreams. Through chronic illness and little-to-no income, he's had my back. My marriage is the foundation from which many of my ambitions were launched. It is my solid rock bed of support for chasing career aspirations.

But then what?

When career ambitions settle into daily work, time together starts to get eaten away. Add a child to that mix and it's easy to take a relationship for granted and feel that solid rock will always be there. We think we'll have more time together once the kids are grown or when we retire. But like writer Ursula K. LeGuin wrote, "Love doesn't just sit there like a stone; it has to be made, like bread, remade all the time, made new."

This was the part that I'd forgotten. Maybe being each other's biggest fans and greatest cheerleaders is the wrong analogy. It falls short. Fans sit in the stands and cheerleaders remain on the sidelines. When my marriage is at its best, my husband and I work together. We are on the same team, working toward shared goals. Cheering, yes, but also challenging each other to show up as our best selves. When I treat my husband like a fan, it places too much distance between us.