Who’s worse: Trump or Biden?

The Democrats are trying to put Donald Trump in jail.

The Republicans are trying to put Joe Biden in jail — along with the rest of his extended political crime family.

Both sides think the only way they can win is by putting their opponent in jail.

Is this what our beat up republic has to look forward to as we head for the election in November?

The country is not just going to Hell in a handbasket, it’s already there.

I’m watching an invasion of illegal immigrants parading across the open border in Texas and crawling down the hills south of San Diego like a bunch of ants.

They’re coming in from China and all over the planet. And they’re going straight to sanctuary cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philly to get their free hotel rooms and free credit cards.

The mayors of those cities are crying and whining about how they can’t handle the tens of thousands of illegals who’ve swamped their social services, spiked their crime rates and blown up their city budgets.

But to quote our supposedly 14th greatest president, “Come on, man.”

It was these same Trump-hating “leaders” of blue cities and blue states and their ilk who created the sanctuaries in the first place.

They just thought they’d never have to pay the fiscal or political bill for their virtue signaling.

Joe Biden has recently begun blaming Trump and the Republicans for the border crisis, but he’s the fool who threw the gates to America wide-open the day he took the oath of office.

I get it that Congress and the Republicans need to get their acts together on immigration — or anything else important, like $2 trillion annual budget deficits.

But Trump was in office for four years and we didn’t have a massive homeland invasion — or a war overseas. Or 8% inflation. Or … you name it.