Who's really hurting God

I find myself in the odd position of being grateful this summer for both Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Donald Trump. The two celebrity politicians may have more in common than we realize. First, AOC did the unexpected -- she put Saint Damien of Molokai in the news, accusing the martyr and Hawaiian hero of being part of our problems -- representative of "patriarchy and white supremacist culture" -- and so she wants his statue out of the Capitol rotunda.

Meanwhile, we should all aspire to love with the kind of selfless love that Father Damien possessed. In 19th-century Hawaii, the Belgian priest served in a leper colony, helping people that were not only cast out, but actively feared, due to the contagious nature of their horrible disease.

Clearly, he should be a saint for these pandemic times! In a sense, there's something very grim about the very phrase "social distancing." By all means, do it, as it's necessary to keep ourselves and others healthy -- but do not let the necessary barriers separate us from the love of God and our fellow humans.

For his part, Donald Trump has now infamously talked about hurting God. He, of course, was making a case for his reelection -- and, it would seem, giving a gift to Joe Biden, who can now use his Catholicism to his advantage because of the president's over-the-top characterization. And yet, the fact of the matter is that we do hurt God. We hurt God with our sins. And, goodness, politics and all the things that surround it are certainly ridden with sin.

But the problem with what President Trump said is that it is not only the evil of legal abortion -- which Joe Biden has come to embrace with all the enthusiasm of the most radical elements of his party -- that hurts God. Cruelty and contempt hurt God. Immorality hurts God. There are degrees, to be sure, and distinctions. And they are important. But so is integrity and humility in leadership. The fact of the matter is that we all hurt God.