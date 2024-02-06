Who’s going to save America’s soul?

Lent is over – and I’m kind of sorry.

As a practicing Roman Catholic, I observe Lent every year.

The Britannica defines Lent as a solemn period of penitential preparation in Christian churches before Easter that provides 40 days for fasting and abstinence in imitation of Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry.

“Giving up” something that you enjoy in your daily life is a widely known part of observing Lent. Usually, adults give up something like wine or red meat or golf.

But this year, I swore off social media.

For 40 days and nights, I stayed away from X, Facebook and the thousands of other digital temptations that make social media so addictive, aggravating and dangerous to our country’s mental and political health.

Some people say that swearing off social media was a brave thing to do — a real sacrifice. But it really wasn’t.

It was such a nice vacation from the daily madness of our country’s most important communications forum that I have barely gone back to it.

I realize now how little I missed in those 40 internet-less days. All the big old problems we had in the world before Lent started didn’t get solved, plus we got some new ones.

We still have an open Southern border, high inflation and too much crime. We are still tangled up in bloody, costly and dangerous wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

We still have an incompetent and embarrassing president in the White House and a highly partisan Congress whose power is so evenly split nothing good can get done.

And in addition to still having a flood of illegal immigrants bankrupting our cities with their social welfare needs, we have a new crazy thing – squatters.