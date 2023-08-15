Who will say no more to the current madness?

Britain slept in the 1930s as an inevitable war with Hitler loomed.

A lonely Winston Churchill had only a few courageous partners to oppose the appeasement and incompetence of his conservative colleague Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain.

One of the most stalwart truth-tellers was a now little-remembered politico and public servant -- Leo Amery, a polymath and conservative member of Parliament.

Yet in two iconic moments of outrage against the Chamberlain government's temporizing, Amery galvanized Britain and helped end the government's disastrous policies.

In the hours after Hitler invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, there was real doubt whether Chamberlain would honor its treaty and declare war on Germany.

A Labour Party member, surrogate Arthur Greenwood, got up in the House of Commons to announce that he would be speaking for Labour on behalf of his ill party leader Clement Attlee.

Immediately Amery interrupted, shouting out, "Speak for England, Arthur!"

He was met with overwhelming applause and soon public acclamation.

After all, Amery was a political voice in the wilderness warning that neither his own party nor the opposition Labour party was speaking or acting for the real interest of the British people.

Amery, a shocked Greenwood, and others had finally had enough of the partisan nonsense, and demanded the nation unite against Nazi Germany.

Hours later, Britain declared war on Germany, the first major power to do so.

On a second iconic occasion on May 7, 1940, Amery voiced even stronger views -- again, widely held by the public, but rarely voiced by the timid political class.

The inept Chamberlain government had just lost a winnable Norway campaign to Germany.

Amery responded with a blistering attack on the incompetence of the conservative Chamberlain administration by quoting Oliver Cromwell's hallmark 1653 order to the Long Parliament: "You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go."

Three days later after Amery's speech and the invasion of France, an ill Chamberlain and most of his advisers resigned. Churchill became prime minister. The rest is history.

We need a voice like Amery's. Like Britain from 1939 to 1940, America is in existential danger.

The Biden administration has utterly destroyed the southern border -- and immigration law with it.

Biden green lighted 7 million illegal aliens swarming into the U.S. without legal sanction or rudimentary audit.