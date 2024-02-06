Who got America into this mess?

Lots of perplexed Americans are asking the question, "How did we get here?"

They ask how is it that a rich, powerful and generally happy country that was chugging along so smoothly in the 21st century has almost overnight become an economic, social and ideological train wreck.

It's a fair question — and the answer has little to do with the pandemic and the collateral damage we've done to ourselves with lockdowns and the war on COVID.

Today, the country is divided into dozens of red-blue factions who argue bitterly about everything from federal spending and abortion to oil pipelines, gun control, vaccines and "corrective" gender surgery for 12-year-olds.

The major liberal media have become shameless lap dogs of the Democrats in power in Washington, D.C.

Comedians are being canceled for being incorrectly funny. Future U.S. Supreme Court justices can't — or won't — define the word "woman."

Our great and special country has never been perfect, obviously. For starters, ask Native Americans, Blacks, women and gays.

But 2022 America has gone mad — in every sense of the word. And the person we can pin much of the blame on is ...

Barack Obama.

In 2008, the sainted liberal from Chicago cruised into the White House on the ideal of hope and change, his powerful oratory and the promise of a better, colorblind and more equal future for all Americans.

But once in office, as his big dreams evaporated, he lit the fires and fanned the flames of much of the political insanity and negative feelings about America we are suffering with today.

For example, Obama was the first president, in my lifetime, who openly criticized specific people in the population.

"You didn't build that" he told business people who've started successful companies.

"The police acted stupidly" I think he said when criticizing the Boston cops who arrested professor Henry Louis Gates for "breaking in" to his own house.