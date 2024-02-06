Who denies election results?

A Democratic myth has arisen that former President Donald Trump's denial of the accuracy of the 2020 vote was "unprecedented."

Unfortunately, the history of U.S. elections is often a story of both legitimate and illegitimate election denialism.

The 1800, 1824, 1876, and 1960 elections were all understandably questioned. In some of these cases, a partisan House of Representatives decided the winner.

Presidential candidate Al Gore in 2000 did not accept the popular vote results in Florida. He spent five weeks futilely contesting the state's tally -- until recounts and the Supreme Court certified it.

The ensuing charge that former President George W. Bush was "selected not elected" was the Democrats' denialist mantra for years.

In 2004, Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif. and 31 Democratic House members voted not to certify the Ohio election results in their unhinged efforts to overturn the election. Those denialists included the current sanctimonious chairman of the Jan. 6 select committee, U.S. Rep. Benny Thompson, D-Miss.

After 2016, crackpot Democratic orthodoxy for years insisted that Trump had "colluded" with Russia to "steal" certain victory from Hillary Clinton.

Clinton herself claimed that Trump was not a "legitimate" president. No wonder she loudly joined #TheResistance to obstruct his presidency.

The serial denialist Clinton later urged Joe Biden not to concede the 2020 election if he lost.

Also after 2016, left-wing third-party candidate and denialist Jill Stein vainly sued in courts to disqualify voting machine results in preselected states.

A denialist host of Hollywood C-list actors in 2016 cut television commercials begging members of the Electoral College to violate their oaths and instead flip the election to Hillary Clinton.

Clinton herself had hired foreign national Christopher Steele to concoct a dossier of untruths to smear her 2016 campaign opponent, Trump.

The FBI took up Clinton's failed efforts. It likewise paid in vain her ancillaries like Christopher Steele to "verify" the dossier's lies.

The bureau further misled a FISA court about the dossier's authenticity. An FBI lawyer even altered a document, as part of a government effort to disrupt a presidential transition and presidency.

The Clinton-FBI Russian-collusion hoax was a small part of the progressive effort to warp the 2016 election result.