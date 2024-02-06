While the economy goes bust, farm-to-table booms

"We've been working on that recipe for a long time, and it's changed over the years, but we're pretty proud of the quality of the products we're putting out -- for sure," said Brusco.

The rolling hills with lush green meadows punctured by silos surrounding the farm operations are as picturesque as a postcard. The sounds of cows mooing as they head toward their daily milking add to the bucolic charm.

Inside the dairy plant, a hundred different efficiencies are going on at the same time. The one that caught the eye for a moment was the employees pouring rich chocolate milk into glass bottles.

Outside the production plants, there's a long line of delivery trucks, which look like old-fashioned milk trucks and are decorated with murals of cows, chickens, a barn door and a promise: "Bottled at the source, delivered fresh to you at your front door."

"Back in 2004," Brusco said, "when we were first getting started, really, we were struggling to grow, but we found ourselves in the right spot at the right time because of the local food movement. Right now we kind of find ourselves in a similar spot, where we spent the last 19 years building up an efficient delivery service, and right now that's where everyone's going toward. Everyone's going to get food delivered right to their homes, avoid the stores."

Brusco said they are seeing this in a couple of different ways. "It's a great opportunity for us to share our products and get people to learn more about us or our farm operation," he said. "We also carry a lot of products from other farmers, like produce and meats and things. So those farmers are finding new outlets for their products through us because farmers market attendance is down. We're working on supporting those guys."

One big problem he sees on the horizon for all farmers is getting the raw supplies and ingredients to produce their food to be sold. "We're at the tip of the iceberg at the moment, and I think we're going to see some major issues here very soon," he says. "Right now egg cartons are super back-ordered. I can produce the eggs, but if I can't get the cartons to put them in, there's nothing I can do with the eggs."

"Same goes with milk," he says. "We use glass bottles, and the company that prints on the bottles is up in Canada, and they are going on a 10-week back order, and they supply all the glass bottles for the country."

Brusco says he is seeing these kinds of raw ingredients getting further and further back-ordered: "My concern is I think if things don't change sooner than later, we're going to be heading into a big problem."

