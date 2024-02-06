Where's the big immigration debate?

Do you remember the big national debate on whether the United States would adopt a policy to make the foreign share of the population the highest it's ever been?

Neither do I. For the simple reason, of course, that there wasn't one.

That doesn't mean that the policy wasn't adopted, through inertia and the Biden administration's imposition of a de facto open border for a large swath of asylum-seekers.

An analysis of census data by Steve Camarota and his colleagues at the Center for Immigration Studies has found that a 4.5 million net increase in immigrants since Joe Biden took office has boosted the share of the foreign born to 15%, the highest ever recorded.

You know all the black-and-white photos of immigrants coming to Ellis Island, the lore about names being changed upon arrival, "your huddled masses yearning to be free?"

We are currently higher than that. We're eclipsing the Great Wave of Immigration with an even greater wave. We hit 14.8 in 1890 and 14.7 in 1910, in what were, until now, the most historic decades for immigration.

Just last month, the Census Bureau was projecting the foreign-born share of the population wouldn't hit 15% until in 2033. Now, we could keep going up from here. "If the immigrant population continues to grow," Camarota writes, "it will set new numerical and percentage records every year going forward."

A straight-line projection shows the share of foreign-born increasing to 15.5 by the end of Biden's term, and to an astonishing 17.3% by the end of a potential second term.