All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 30, 2017

Where is the justice system in Missouri cases?

How can throwing away original police notes, destroying witness testimony, hiding evidence favorable to the defense, manipulating documents, coercing witness', making deals and threatening witnesses to comply be anything but corrupt? It was a horrible injustice that was done to David Robinson. This also happened to Anthony Shaw and I wonder how many others...

By Candice Dysart

How can throwing away original police notes, destroying witness testimony, hiding evidence favorable to the defense, manipulating documents, coercing witness', making deals and threatening witnesses to comply be anything but corrupt? It was a horrible injustice that was done to David Robinson. This also happened to Anthony Shaw and I wonder how many others.

Anthony Shaw has been incarcerated for nearly 30 years on a Life Without Parole sentence. He never had the chance to build his defense for accidental homicide as he testified to because all police records were intentionally destroyed per detectives' own admission. At Shaw's original trial, the court did not admonish police detectives for destroying records. It appears that practice was not out of the ordinary at that time.

The prosecutor's only eye witness, a 14-year-old, later came forward as an adult and recanted his trial testimony and said he was threatened and coerced to perjure himself to get his own pending charges dropped. This perjured testimony resulted in securing a first-degree premeditated murder charge. Anthony Shaw never had the knowledge of what all witnesses initially said or who all could have been a witness as they were not discoverable at the original trial. This Brady Claim was denied.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

We would not give up, so we double checked old documents in archives with the Circuit Attorney's Office in a Sunshine Law request. We found a police Warrant Refusal Form with a hand-written note stating that one witness said it was an accident. Here is another Brady violation.

Now, because of newly discovered evidence and more witnesses, we thought a strong Brady Claim was eminent but summarily denied in Supreme Court. Now all appeals have been exhausted. Where is the integrity of the justice system? It's just not fair!

Candice Dysart is a resident of Snohomish, Washington and longtime supporter for Anthony Shaw.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 5
Our Opinion: SEMO enhancing opportunities to study abroad
OpinionDec. 5
Parker: Democratic Party monopoly on the Black vote is over
OpinionDec. 5
Thiessen: How Trump can end the war in Ukraine for good
OpinionDec. 5
Prayer 12-5-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance, presidential pardons, and property taxes
OpinionDec. 4
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance, presidential pardons, and property taxes
Our Opinion: Cape street projects proposal thoughtful, practical
OpinionDec. 4
Our Opinion: Cape street projects proposal thoughtful, practical
Flowers: The crazy attempt to ban birthright citizenship
OpinionDec. 4
Flowers: The crazy attempt to ban birthright citizenship
Smith: Making the border secure again
OpinionDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again
Prayer 12-4-24
OpinionDec. 4
Prayer 12-4-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons, and local tax issues
OpinionDec. 3
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons, and local tax issues
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress take part?
OpinionDec. 3
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress take part?
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
OpinionDec. 3
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy