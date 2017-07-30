Where is the justice system in Missouri cases?

How can throwing away original police notes, destroying witness testimony, hiding evidence favorable to the defense, manipulating documents, coercing witness', making deals and threatening witnesses to comply be anything but corrupt? It was a horrible injustice that was done to David Robinson. This also happened to Anthony Shaw and I wonder how many others.

Anthony Shaw has been incarcerated for nearly 30 years on a Life Without Parole sentence. He never had the chance to build his defense for accidental homicide as he testified to because all police records were intentionally destroyed per detectives' own admission. At Shaw's original trial, the court did not admonish police detectives for destroying records. It appears that practice was not out of the ordinary at that time.

The prosecutor's only eye witness, a 14-year-old, later came forward as an adult and recanted his trial testimony and said he was threatened and coerced to perjure himself to get his own pending charges dropped. This perjured testimony resulted in securing a first-degree premeditated murder charge. Anthony Shaw never had the knowledge of what all witnesses initially said or who all could have been a witness as they were not discoverable at the original trial. This Brady Claim was denied.