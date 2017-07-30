Where is the justice system in Missouri cases?

How can throwing away original police notes, destroying witness testimony, hiding evidence favorable to the defense, manipulating documents, coercing witness', making deals and threatening witnesses to comply be anything but corrupt? It was a horrible injustice that was done to David Robinson. This also happened to Anthony Shaw and I wonder how many others.
Anthony Shaw has been incarcerated for nearly 30 years on a Life Without Parole sentence. He never had the chance to build his defense for accidental homicide as he testified to because all police records were intentionally destroyed per detectives' own admission. At Shaw's original trial, the court did not admonish police detectives for destroying records. It appears that practice was not out of the ordinary at that time.
The prosecutor's only eye witness, a 14-year-old, later came forward as an adult and recanted his trial testimony and said he was threatened and coerced to perjure himself to get his own pending charges dropped. This perjured testimony resulted in securing a first-degree premeditated murder charge. Anthony Shaw never had the knowledge of what all witnesses initially said or who all could have been a witness as they were not discoverable at the original trial. This Brady Claim was denied.
We would not give up, so we double checked old documents in archives with the Circuit Attorney's Office in a Sunshine Law request. We found a police Warrant Refusal Form with a hand-written note stating that one witness said it was an accident. Here is another Brady violation.
Now, because of newly discovered evidence and more witnesses, we thought a strong Brady Claim was eminent but summarily denied in Supreme Court. Now all appeals have been exhausted. Where is the integrity of the justice system? It's just not fair!
Candice Dysart is a resident of Snohomish, Washington and longtime supporter for Anthony Shaw.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.