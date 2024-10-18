Where I stand on the issues

I am a 69-year-old white lawyer and landowner. I have voted in 13 presidential elections. I have never seen our society more divided, more angry, more full of hate. We have always had different opinions on many issues yet calmly debated an outcome tolerable to all. The current division is generated by misinformation spread about the position of opposing politics. I am truly independent, but my choice in this election has never been easier.
I believe:
There should be a minimal universal health system available to all supplemented by private insurance for those who wish to pay for it similar to our current Medicare system.
There are no simple solutions, but these are issues that require discussion and debate so that we can, together, reach a path forward. Can we not agree on that?
Oh yeah, this morning I enthusiastically voted against Trump.
Dean White is a resident of Cape Girardeau. He is a member of the Limbaugh Firm, Attorneys at Law.
