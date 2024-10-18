Where I stand on the issues

There should be a minimal universal health system available to all supplemented by private insurance for those who wish to pay for it similar to our current Medicare system.

There are no simple solutions, but these are issues that require discussion and debate so that we can, together, reach a path forward. Can we not agree on that?

Oh yeah, this morning I enthusiastically voted against Trump.

Dean White is a resident of Cape Girardeau. He is a member of the Limbaugh Firm, Attorneys at Law.