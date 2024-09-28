When will the mask mania end?

I hadn't worn a mask until then, and I hadn't planned on it -- as long as I was in my neck of the woods. But then came the stop in Pennsylvania as I made the road trek to New York. The Keystone State gas station store was one thing: my first experience facing a sign denying me entry without a mask. New York is something else altogether. I'm still here, and I'm still suffocating.

I understand that some choose to wear these coronavirus masks. I ain't mad at 'em. People should do what makes them feel safe. So if wearing a mask that some experts say doesn't really protect from the virus and may even increase the chances of acquiring it makes someone feel safer, I'm all about it. I just don't want to wear one; I'm not into doing something just to do something.

As I'm in New York taking care of family, I have the added pressure of remembering to take my mask wherever I go if I intend to be able to, well, go anywhere or do anything. If you live in New York, it's impossible to forget to wear one because -- ironically -- the stuffy, suffocating cloth is now as common as breathing. I don't begrudge it, but I definitely don't like it. I mean, I can see if people feel the need to wear masks in a grocery store or on public transportation or in an elevator, but masks have taken over. I don't pretend to know all of anything, especially about this virus, but I have to tell you: When people are adorned in masks when driving down the road alone in their cars or taking a leisurely stroll down the boardwalk or going for a bike ride, I can't help but think folks have allowed this thing to take over. It actually feels like masks are living, breathing creatures who have taken over Earth, and I'm 100% convinced that if aliens exist, they can't stop laughing.

I understand that some have weakened immune systems and feel they are more susceptible to illness than the average person, and they have to do what they feel to do. Like I said, I'm all for whatever a person chooses for him or herself. But I admit I look around sometimes and can't believe what I see. Masks everywhere. And I mean -- every stinkin' -- where. There was a time people's eyes would have bulged out at what we now regularly see: "Who is that masked man?" Not now. No mask is the new no-no.