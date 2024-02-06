When to check out of the discourse

Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars -- you could live in a cave and still know about this, and be subject to the blizzard of opinions about it. This incident exposed the depths of my phone addiction as I clicked on link after link to articles that had just about zero impact on anyone's life. The media frenzy was a bit like a siren warning us all to step away from our screens.

And it's a timely alarm. We're about to enter some of the holiest days of the year. Holy Week, Easter, Passover, and Ramadan overlap a bit each spring. Not everyone reading this is Christian, but I suspect, unless you have a deep hostility toward the religion -- possibly encouraged by Christians behaving badly -- you probably wouldn't mind having Christian neighbors who take their faith seriously.

Right now, I don't think the world is overwhelmed with Christians living for their faith. But the final days of Lent are an opportunity for us to do better -- to remember what it is Christians are called to. The Gospels are radical, and show us the possibilities of self-sacrificial love. Christ's message is life-giving. It forgets the self out of love for the other. It is based in service and in reflection.

Father Donald Haggerty is a priest of the Archdiocese of New York currently assigned to St. Patrick's Cathedral. He's the author of many beautiful books on prayer, his latest being "Saint John of the Cross: Master of Contemplation." Written during the coronavirus shutdown, it was a labor of love and gratitude. Haggerty became familiar with St. John of the Cross in seminary, and the spiritual master has been a guide to him ever since.

Haggerty contends that exposure to the saint's writings "can change our lives permanently." He writes that "The soul itself becomes more contemplative as we give ourselves more fully to God, just as it becomes more wise, more charitable, more humble."