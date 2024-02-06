When does Trump get his apology?

The fullness of time, and now the omicron wave, have made it obvious how preposterous the chief lines of criticism against Donald Trump were during the pandemic.

It has been said, over and over, that Trump almost single-handedly killed Americans. Chris Hayes a couple of months ago called for a truth-and-reconciliation-commission-type inquiry into how Trump "willfully got hundreds of thousands of people killed." Willfully!

During one of the presidential debates last year, Joe Biden said of Trump, "Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America."

Why, then, does Biden get to stay in office? Tragically, about as many people have died of the coronavirus this year as in 2020. Indeed, if you simply look at the progression of cases and deaths in the U.S. over time, you'd have no idea that a new president took office in January 2021.

That line from Biden in the debate, by the way, wasn't a one-off; it was one of his main themes. "If this president is reelected, we know what will happen," Biden said of Trump at the Democratic convention last year. "Cases and deaths will remain far too high."

There are legitimate criticisms of Trump on COVID-19, from the initial testing snafu to his repeated overpromising about when the virus would disappear to his hostility to masks when they were a better option than lockdowns.

But none of this produced mass death, unless you believe we could have tested and traced the virus into oblivion at the start, which seems unlikely given the scale of the outbreaks here.

On the other side of the ledger, Trump helped develop the vaccines, a world-historical event.

A Democratic defense of Biden is that his response to the virus has been sabotaged by the refusal of many Republicans to get vaccinated. This is no doubt part of the story.