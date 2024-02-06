When does honor become a symbol of evil?

Within hours of the events that transpired in Charlottesville, Virginia -- events that included unconscionable mayhem and death -- another event, promoting unity over discord and love over hate, transpired right here in Cape Girardeau.

A group of individuals, still reeling from the images and sounds delivered by media of all sorts, gathered on the lawn of Courthouse Park atop the hill overlooking the city's historic downtown. They stood in solemn solidarity.

And they stood just feet away from a symbol, some might say, of the oppression of human slavery: a stone monument honoring the dead soldiers in Southeast Missouri who fought under the banner of the Confederate States of America.

No mention was made of this juxtaposition in the news accounts that I am aware of. But let's face it. The current climate of social justice begs the removal of all statues and monuments to those who wore gray uniforms, a century and a half removed from the Civil War that split our nation for four horrendously deadly years.

The monument in question was presented to the city in 1931 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was placed in the median of Morgan Oak Street as it approached the old bridge over the Mississippi River. In 1995, the monument was moved to Courthouse Park and placed near the fountain and statue of a Union soldier that was a gift, in 1911, from the Women's Relief Corps.

The monument is plain, compared to some of the elaborate obelisks and horse-mounted statues that have received so much attention recently. On one side, facing Lorimier Street, the letters "C.S.A." are inscribed at the top, and the date "1861-1865" crosses the bottom. On the reverse side, facing the river, is this inscription:

In Memoriam

Confederate

Soldiers South-

east Missouri

