What's old can be made new again

HILLSDALE, Michigan

Sometimes, lessons we are trying desperately to unravel about where we are as a country and as a culture are right in front of us. But we've been so distracted by all of the convenience and chaos technology has provided our lives that we've missed what we've always known, not just about where we are going but who we are in that journey.

One of the last assignments I gave my journalism students at Hillsdale College last week was to revisit the children's book "Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel." It's a book my grandmother read my mother when she was a child, one my mother read to me, one I've read to my children, and one my daughter and her husband read to my grandchildren.

The story tells the tale of the hardworking Mulligan and his steam shovel, which he has named Mary Anne, and how they have helped build all the cities across the country. They not only built the big buildings that are the center of commerce in a booming country; they cut the mountains to make tunnels and roads to connect small towns to those cities, along with the bridges, highways and airports needed as our country expanded. The story reinforces how they embraced the dignity of work and the sense of being part of something bigger than themselves through a job that made many people's lives better.

People responded to them by cheering on their work.

Then, along came the diesel shovels and the electric shovels and the gas shovels. They were more advanced and efficient, and contractors no longer hired Mulligan to do the job, because Mary Anne was considered obsolete. Those advanced machines mocked Mulligan and Mary Anne and made fun of them. The big bosses told them to get out, and Mary Anne's steam-shovel peers were all thrown in the garbage dump.

Mulligan, though, believed they still had value. Pushed out of the big city, they built to a smaller rural town. He took a challenge to build a cellar for a town hall in just one day, and to not get paid if he didn't accomplish it. Mulligan and Mary Anne met the challenge but with one problem: In their zest to build the cellar in a day, they forgot to build a way out.

Not only were they stuck but they had also lost the bet. Or had they?

Despite all of the town elders and politicians loudly fighting over how to get Mary Anne out of the cellar, it was a young boy who recognized they had value in a new way: Leave Mary Anne in the cellar; build the town hall over them; and let her become the new furnace for the building and Mulligan become the janitor.

Mary Anne may not have had the advanced technology to keep up with the new advanced construction vehicles, but she still had a purpose. More importantly, she and Mulligan were then integral contributors to their community, regaining purpose and appreciation.

As Isabella Redjai wrote in our class assignment on the story, "It is a testament to the value of community, but also how members of a community can be pushed out after their years of work, because they can no longer find purpose within their community or people have replaced their jobs, which is an unfortunate reality of today."