What's Jan. 6 really about?

As we await findings and conclusions of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack, let's take a moment and do our own soul-searching about what is going on.

The House Select Committee is engaged in Washington's favorite pastime — looking for whom to blame. The sidelight of this pastime is the pretense that things that are very complicated can be made clear and simple.

And the other side of the coin of the search for whom to blame is the refusal to step up and take personal responsibility.

The latter, unfortunately, is increasingly becoming a hallmark of today's culture and is exactly the opposite of the personal characteristic that built America.

As I wrote in a recent column, one of the great errors of today's culture is equating the political process we call democracy to a culture that embodies the principles of a free society.

The triumvirate of protection of life, liberty and property — the pillars of a free society — are all under siege today. Unfortunately, the democratic process is, with alarming frequency, now used to undermine these pillars of liberty.

The vast expansion of government power through debt, taxation and regulation amounts to a direct assault on the private property of American citizens.

The storming of the Capitol building Jan. 6, regardless of if and how it was planned, regardless of the motivations of those involved, put on display disregard for the principles of law and protection of property that are more fundamental than the democratic and political processes.

Unfortunately, the pathology producing this disregard for the fundamental institution of protecting property, for respect and regard for what is not yours, has become widespread. What we learned Jan. 6 is that this pathology is nationwide, in all political streams, and not limited to the left.

The incident Jan. 6 was just the latest in many such incidents.