What's Biden hiding?

2022 is about to end, and still no answer to the question: What caused the virus that's killed 1,096,000 Americans so far?

The Washington Post asks, "What is China hiding?" The more answerable question is what is our own government hiding?

House Republicans are promising that when they assume the majority in January, they will get answers using subpoena power. Better late than never. Learning more about the origins of COVID may be the most consequential outcome of the 2022 midterm election.

The Biden administration apparently doesn't want answers. After the U.S. was attacked on 9/11/2001, Congress created an independent panel to get to the bottom of it. In March, the Senate health committee approved plans for a similar 12-member, bipartisan panel of experts with subpoena power.

Former Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman, who sponsored the bill to create the 9/11 Commission, called on President Joe Biden to support the new effort. Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the bill's co-sponsor, made an impassioned appeal for it. But Biden remains silent.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) won't move it to the floor for a vote, and the White House is reported to be privately resisting it.

What is the president afraid of uncovering? Is he compromised by his family's lucrative deals in China?

Determining the origins of COVID should not be a partisan mission, but apparently it is.

Republican Mike Turner (R-Ohio), who will chair the House Intelligence Committee, is vowing to expose how the federal government pressured social media platforms to suppress debate and censor postings suggesting that COVID leaked from a lab. That was an unprecedented assault on America's freedom of thought.

It's possible that the virus was a biological weapon in development at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Last week, House Republicans released a report charging the U.S. intelligence community with "misleading" the public on "key issues" including possible connections between the Wuhan lab and China's biological weapons program. Stay tuned for hearings to uncover these deceptions.

House Republicans also announced they will probe why the National Institutes of Health continues to fund Chinese labs, sending $8.9 million in 2021 and $5.6 million in 2022.