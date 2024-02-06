What's a poll worth these days? Not much, but who knows.

I've never been a big fan of polling, specifically political polling.

Today, polling has become big business. Experts offer all sorts of mathematical logic and reasoning to justify their polling techniques.

And when their poll results are woefully off-base, they offer equally compelling logic to explain the outcome.

It's akin to weather forecasting where you can be wrong half the time and still get paid.

Nowhere were polls more in the spotlight than in the 2016 Presidential election when virtually every poll predicted a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton.

Yet despite that major snafu, the polling business is alive and well. Political parties continue to live and die on poll results as if the resulting numbers are any more accurate than they were just two years ago.

The nasty little secret is that some polls are designed to drive public sentiment. They are much less an accurate reflection than they are an attempt to sway sentiment in one direction or another.

But sometimes, polls show a direction that runs counter to the beliefs of the poll takers.

That's when the fun begins.

The highly-regarded Reuters/Ipsos polling firm took the unusual step of quarantining poll results this past week because they reflect a growing approval rating of President Trump.

"Every series of polls has the occasional outlier, and in our opinion, this is one. So, while we are reporting the findings in the interest of transparency, we will not be announcing the start of a new trend until we have more data to validate this pattern," so say poll officials.

So what is the world would have these pollsters questioning their own results?