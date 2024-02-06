What's a couple of million dollars here and there?

You probably saw the same story I read a few days ago, the one about the techie guru billionaire who bought a guitar once belonging to the late Grateful Dead great, Jerry Garcia. Brian Halligan paid nearly $2 million for the iconic instrument.

Wait a minute. It's a guitar.

You could buy a brand-new guitar, one that's still under warranty, for a few hundred or a few thousand dollars. Which would leave you almost $2 million better off, not the other way around.

In this age of Internet-related riches, a billion dollars is fairly common -- not that any such windfall has reached my bank account. I use the Internet every day, only seems fair I should get something in return other than cookies I can't eat, cookies that demonstrate just how pushy online advertisers can be.

$2 million.

It's hard for someone like me to grasp that much money in one spot at one time, someone who remembers when my wife got her first teaching contract for just over $6,000 a year, and the publisher of the tiny weekly newspaper where I was employed told me that if I kept my nose to the grindstone I could one day make as much as my wife -- which sounded nearly impossible, because I was being paid the minimum wage: $1 an hour. $40 a week. Just over $2,000 a year. Why, I'd be an old man -- maybe 40 or 50 -- by the time I could expect such a royal sum in my paycheck.

So, yes, it's hard for me to fathom the outlay of nearly $2 million for a used guitar, even if it was used by Jerry Garcia.

While Skyping with our younger son Sunday, I said I couldn't imagine spending $2 million for anything, because there was nothing I wanted, or certainly nothing I needed, that would cost that much money.

Really. I racked my brain trying to think of something. There's not a car for sale anywhere I would want that costs that much, even though I would be willing to shell out a few thousand dollars for a 1967 two-door Volvo 122S sedan like the first new car my wife and I ever owned, the car we drove for almost a dozen years while we moved seven times around the country, the car that brought home both sons after they were born, one in New York and the other in Missouri, the one that took us places no respectable family automobile should have gone, the one that took us safely home from the lakeside campsite in northern Idaho after our 2-year-old son became hysterical in a borrowed pop-up tent that had to be unpopped so we could cram it in the trunk of our trusty 1967 two-door Volvo 122S sedan and, on the dirt road back to the highway, so we could confront a bristling porcupine that wouldn't budge. Not an inch.

And I'd still have approximately $1,987,214 left.

Not only that, I can tell you right now I don't want somebody else's old guitar.

While we were visiting -- online, of course -- our son mentioned a few things I might want that cost upwards of $2 million.