Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?

Many people in Southeast Missouri list violence, particularly violence involving firearms, as a chief concern.

That’s somewhat understandable, as we don’t usually have to wait too long for another shooting here or there to remind us that gun violence is an actual thing.

To be fair: Cape Girardeau is not Dodge City. Neither is Sikeston or Charleston or Jackson or any other locale in this region.

Because shootings have been relatively rare in the past, such incidents catch attention now. Don’t forget that just a few years ago an entire calendar year passed in Cape Girardeau without a murder (firearm-related and otherwise).

Still, a shooting raises eyebrows, especially in Cape Girardeau.

The shooting at this spring’s Central High School graduation at the Show Me Center struck a nerve.

Luckily, the shooting wasn’t targeted at the event. Instead, it involved two men with a past.

Still, the fact that at least one gun was in the venue was sobering.

How did that happen?

Through many hours of reporting and records searching, we know a little bit about that.

The public school district had been operating like most of the rest of us — lulled into a sense of security because a school shooting, well, that kind of thing just doesn’t happen here.