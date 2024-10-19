What the GOP and the 1960s radicals have in common

This week, yet another government shutdown appears inevitable because a sizable chunk of the House Freedom Caucus believes, in the words of Otter in "Animal House," that "this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody's part."

What situation?

Before we get to that, it's important to understand that any situation will do when you're determined to deliver a stupid and futile gesture.

In America, the term "counterculture" is so associated with hippies, beatniks, bohemians and the like, it might seem odd to think of self-described conservatives as counterculture types. But the evidence is all over the place -- from the loopy conspiratorialism and secession talk to the bizarre, albeit selective, defenses of lawlessness and even violence -- that a lot of right-wingers have shed the pretense of actual conservatism in favor of a permanent pose of performative radicalism from the right.

On the fringes of the House Republican conference, you can find this kind of nuttery aplenty. But, collectively, this countercultural impulse manifests itself most relevantly in an almost Freudian compulsion to lose.

Which brings us to the situation. Earlier this year, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy managed to work out a modestly successful deal with Democrats that extended the debt ceiling until 2025. Given his incredibly narrow, four-seat majority and the fractious nature of his coalition, this was hailed at the time as a considerable win for McCarthy and the Republicans, allegedly proving the GOP could be a governing party.

And that was the problem for the radicals. When you've convinced yourself that the "system," "establishment" or "regime" is irretrievably corrupt or some kind of existential enemy -- a common conviction among numerous countercultures for millennia -- any form of deal is seen as evidence that you've "sold out." The only way to irrefutably demonstrate that you didn't compromise your principles -- whatever those might be -- is to lose. Martyrs are pure. Dealmakers are collaborators.

So the rabble-rousing core of the Freedom Caucus declared that it got rolled in the debt ceiling fight and vowed to use the budget "process" (for want of a better word) to force spending cuts from, well, everyone. They claim McCarthy made them promises he didn't keep -- which might be true. They insist government borrowing and spending are out of control and must be dealt with -- which is certainly true. Something has to be done.