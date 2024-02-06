What should we do on climate change?

Climate change is real. Most of the negative impact on our climate is manmade. And mankind can and should make changes to reduce the potential harm that climate change brings.

We can all agree on these points.

The Fourth National Climate Assessment was released last week and indeed painted a dismal forecast for the doomsday prediction if something is not done to address this critical issue.

But let's be honest.

The "assessment" paints the worst-case scenario for warming temperatures and rising sea levels.

That does not diminish nor dismiss the findings. But to assume there's not a political bent to the report would be naive.

When you release a disastrous report on warming temperatures on the coldest Thanksgiving in history is a bit of irony, don't you think?

The Trump administration -- actually the President himself -- raises many questions on the findings.

And there is certainly room to question the findings on several levels, although the basic premise is correct.

There are volumes of financial data in the report to illustrate the massive costs associated with doing nothing.