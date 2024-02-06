What should happen when fuel-efficient vehicles take over?

The government has a dilemma: It's pushing hard for fuel-efficient vehicles, but gas taxes pay for roads. There's an obvious fix, but are Americans ready for it?

Granted, tax credits, subsidies and government mandates aren't delivering the electric-vehicle sales surge the Biden administration promised. Tax breaks for non-wealthy buyers are proving less effective than predicted by government planners, and automakers like Toyota are seeing increased interest from consumers in more affordable and practical hybrids.

The predicament is an indictment of industrial policy, a costly species of government intervention increasingly favored by both political parties. Meanwhile, Americans' lingering preference for internal combustion engines underscores the flaws of subsidizing purchases.

Still, even if many Americans say they'll never buy an EV, cars and trucks that use less or no fuel will one day make up the majority of vehicles on the road. The incentive to innovate away the gas-guzzler is too strong, so new vehicles won't be contributing much to the gas tax to finance road maintenance, and the problem of funding infrastructure will soon be even worse than it is today.

It's been years since federal gas tax revenues (and other smaller fuel taxes dedicated to the fund) have been enough to cover Congress' transportation infrastructure spending. To fill the gap, policymakers have allowed the transfer of $275 billion in general funds to the Highway Trust Fund since 2008. Some $90 billion in transfers were the result of the infrastructure bill passed in 2021 alone.

My solution to the whole mess is to get the federal government out of infrastructure spending and financing in the first place and put the responsibility where it belongs: with states, municipalities and the private sector. But considering the low probability that this idea will see the light of day, we should next consider a user-fee system designed to charge drivers by the mile.

Mileage-based user fees would ensure that those who use the infrastructure the most contribute proportionately more to its construction, maintenance and improvement. Such a design aligns with the fundamental principle of user fees, linking payments directly to a person or entity's actual usage and providing a fair and equitable funding structure.

Reason's Marc Scribner shows that while the privacy concerns of tracking vehicle miles are legit, they are by no means insurmountable.