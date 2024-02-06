What really matters

I start with an admission: This particular column is hard to write. It's much easier to pour out pieces that only touch the surface, external words that are like rain hitting the dirt but not penetrating. It's more difficult to be personally vulnerable and transparent. So I have to be honest and say that it would be easier to write some political article that really doesn't put my heart out there. I had a political article I had crafted, but I've had to backtrack; that's not what I've been called to share today.

I know today's topic will bring less response than the one I was going to drop on you. I've been doing this long enough to know that's how it is. Folks love the political stuff because folks love to fight. If it's not about political brawls, they're not interested -- or they turn the non-political into something political so they can fight. Let's face it: Some folks just ain't happy unless -- you know -- they're unhappy.

But I cannot indulge those people today. I will not prostitute the message on my heart -- selling it out for likes, shares or comments. I speak now to those who understand or will soon understand that political posturing won't save the world, but it's the life one lives that matters. It's the legacy left that makes a difference. It's the people you love and who love you who count. That's where our energy should be expended.

I just returned from New York, where I attended a friend's funeral -- or shall I say Homegoing? Pastor Betty Easter-Brown is a friend of my family -- someone I have known almost all of my life. Her daughter, Janice, is my oldest friend -- meaning the friend I have had longer than any other. When referring to Ms. Betty, I say she is because though she has transitioned from here to There, she still is and always will be. Ms. Betty is many things to many people -- mother, grandmother, sister, pastor and more. She is a woman of integrity who has prayed hard and loved harder. On this earth, she fed the sick, gave to the needy, reached out to the hopeless. She traveled nationally and internationally ministering the Gospel and pouring herself into people. She rejoiced with people and cried with people. She stood by people others rejected. As we celebrated her life both on Friday and Saturday, we truly celebrated. Those who love her already miss her, but we celebrate the knowledge that she is experiencing everything she believed in and gave herself to. We rejoice that she is in the presence of God, and she has always loved His presence. We delight in reminiscing about the life and joy she exudes.

During the services, people spoke of how much she loves her God, how much she loves her children, the woman of prayer she is, the people she helps, the legacy she leaves.