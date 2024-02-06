What really matters

I start with an admission: This particular column is hard to write. It's much easier to pour out pieces that only touch the surface, external words that are like rain hitting the dirt but not penetrating. It's more difficult to be personally vulnerable and transparent. So I have to be honest and say that it would be easier to write some political article that really doesn't put my heart out there. I had a political article I had crafted, but I've had to backtrack; that's not what I've been called to share today.
I know today's topic will bring less response than the one I was going to drop on you. I've been doing this long enough to know that's how it is. Folks love the political stuff because folks love to fight. If it's not about political brawls, they're not interested -- or they turn the non-political into something political so they can fight. Let's face it: Some folks just ain't happy unless -- you know -- they're unhappy.
But I cannot indulge those people today. I will not prostitute the message on my heart -- selling it out for likes, shares or comments. I speak now to those who understand or will soon understand that political posturing won't save the world, but it's the life one lives that matters. It's the legacy left that makes a difference. It's the people you love and who love you who count. That's where our energy should be expended.
I just returned from New York, where I attended a friend's funeral -- or shall I say Homegoing? Pastor Betty Easter-Brown is a friend of my family -- someone I have known almost all of my life. Her daughter, Janice, is my oldest friend -- meaning the friend I have had longer than any other. When referring to Ms. Betty, I say she is because though she has transitioned from here to There, she still is and always will be. Ms. Betty is many things to many people -- mother, grandmother, sister, pastor and more. She is a woman of integrity who has prayed hard and loved harder. On this earth, she fed the sick, gave to the needy, reached out to the hopeless. She traveled nationally and internationally ministering the Gospel and pouring herself into people. She rejoiced with people and cried with people. She stood by people others rejected. As we celebrated her life both on Friday and Saturday, we truly celebrated. Those who love her already miss her, but we celebrate the knowledge that she is experiencing everything she believed in and gave herself to. We rejoice that she is in the presence of God, and she has always loved His presence. We delight in reminiscing about the life and joy she exudes.
During the services, people spoke of how much she loves her God, how much she loves her children, the woman of prayer she is, the people she helps, the legacy she leaves.
Not one person mentioned her political party. Nobody cares.
I will continue to write about politics; it's a part of what I've been called to do. But politics will never define me. I will not be put into a box. I cannot live in such a way that any political position I take is the conversation piece when I, too, transition from here to There. I desire to live a life that speaks to what truly matters to me -- that declares that I prayed prayers for people that set them free, that I loved the "unlovable," that I lived with fire and purpose, that I cared for the needy and cared for the wealthy also. But unless those things are true, unless I actually live that way, that will not be the legacy I leave. What a shame to get to the end of this road and all people are saying are that "she was dedicated to her political party" or "she went to a rally and waved a flag" or "she wrote an article about a controversial candidate." I'm not saying those things are wrong or that they're not valuable; we take stands for the things we believe in, and we should. But speaking from my heart: None of those things represent the core of who I am or what I want memories of me to contain. That's not the legacy I am building.
Ms. Betty's life continues to speak because the seed she poured out went wide, she watered it, it took root and it continues to flourish. It's stirring to realize someone's "death" can exude such life and resurrect callings, dreams and passions, but that's what she has done. I know she has because it's transpired in me, and I saw for myself that it's transpired in others.
I had to ask myself this past weekend, "Adrienne, what kind of seed are you planting? What kind of prayers are you praying? What kind of legacy are you building? You're an author, but what kind of story are you really writing?" I cannot make you evaluate yourself as I am self-evaluating. All I can do is encourage you to do so -- to ask yourself the same questions and more and then consider if you are satisfied with your answers.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
