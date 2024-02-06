What police reform is needed in Missouri?

This is part 3 of an interview with Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair.

Following the case in Minneapolis where a police officer put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, the conversation regarding police training and reform has resurfaced. In some areas, municipalities have given in to "defund the police" demands by shifting money away from law enforcement to other social services. In D.C., Senate Democrats blocked a Republican reform effort led by Sen. Tim Scott. But when it comes to real reform, much of the action to be taken is at the state level.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said one thing Missouri should consider is a database to track officers so departments don't pass off "bad police officers" to other law enforcement agencies.

"I've always been a staunch supporter of that if I terminate somebody, they don't need to go work for another police department," Blair said. "And I don't think that our process for vetting that is as robust in the state of Missouri as it could be."

Blair said when an officer is terminated, a report is sent to the post commission. They make a determination on the officer's license, but this process can sometimes take two or three years before the officer's license is terminated. By then, Blair said, the officer has moved on to another police agency "because they still have their state level commission to be a police officer."

"So if we're going to do some reform, I'm all on board with the system of a database for police officers who have done horrific things and gotten terminated from their agencies to do that. I think that's a good thing. And I think a lot of places are doing that on different levels."

Blair said it's not uncommon for an officer in St. Louis to be fired and then get a new job with another municipality.

"We shouldn't just be shuffling our problems off somewhere else and just getting them out of our hair, so to speak, and let him be somebody else's problem. I think that we owe it to the community at large to say, 'No, this person doesn't need to be a cop anywhere anymore. So that's the biggest piece of reform that I think needs to happen."

Blair said he's not opposed to President Trump's executive order that would require police departments to be credentialed. Cape Girardeau's Police Department does not have state or national accreditation due to the cost in both money and time, Blair said.

Small towns would be at a particular disadvantage, he said, with accreditation costing upward of $20,000 a year.

"So you get some of these smaller communities that have five cops. Well, you're going to kill their budget making them go through accreditation process. So I see that side of the equation, too, but I think that there's probably something that can happen in the middle to make that a viable thing."

Blair said Cape Girardeau is now taking a fresh look at accreditation, particularly if the government makes it a requirement for federal grants.

"We rely on federal grants for a lot of things. So we would certainly do that. And again, it's not something I've ever been opposed to necessarily other than the expense and the time commitment that it takes to keep that credentialing up."