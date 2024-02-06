What once was a compliment is now considered sexism

The Joe Biden sexual sensitivity roller coaster is gaining steam just about the time his poll numbers are starting to spike.

Don't, for a moment, think this is a coincidence.

Creepy Uncle Joe is working overtime defending his interaction with women in the past. And what we are learning should serve as a lesson in the over-sensitizing of an innocent act.

Joe Biden is a touchy-feely kinda guy. His brand of charm involves hugging and, on occasion, smooching members of the opposite sex.

But in today's hyper-sensitive culture, what was once innocent is now labeled as lecherous behavior in the era of #MeToo.

Poor Joe comes from another generation. I truly believe he means absolutely no harm.

What Biden forgets is that he is about to join a crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls. And entering that arena puts a bullseye on his back.

There is no longer a difference between highly inappropriate sexual contact and the innocent actions of an elderly man.

Someone forgot to remind Joe times have changed and we have adopted new "no-go zones" when it comes to our dealings with the opposite sex.

But over-sensitivity is not isolated to a presidential candidate. Far from it.

A mini-drama unfolded in St. Louis this week when a longtime host of St. Louis Public Radio quit his job over the most innocent comment imaginable.

Don Marsh, the 80 year-old host of a popular radio program, was interviewing a retired female television anchor. Prior to the on-air interview, Marsh greeted his 75-year-old guest and told her "she looked great."