What makes news, and what shouldn't

The world is changing all the time, thank goodness. In American society the last half-century has produced countless gains for the better, like accepting the fact that women are equal to their male counterparts, even to the point that women in the military can serve in combat roles.

Personally, I would be reluctant to ask a woman to put her life on the line while wearing 70 pounds of gear and carrying a rifle. But some women want to do this, for their country, for their family, for their comrades in arms. And for me. And you.

Despite our acceptance over the years of situations and conditions we once thought were inappropriate or taboo, there are still glimmers of the past poking through the tangle of modern-day journalism.

Take, for example, the reporting of Gov. Eric Greitens' inauguration on Monday.

The stories I'm referring to were produced by the Associated Press, the world's largest newsgathering organization and a source of information that has been amply and deservedly rewarded for its excellence in both words and photos.

With the advent of the Internet, news organizations have had to adapt. Static websites are a bane, and so the AP as well as many others have started covering events that last a long time with the use of running blogs.

At 12:15 a.m. Monday morning, The AP began its running blog on Greitens' inauguration schedule, simply reporting the fact that the ceremonial hoopla was to take place later in the day and that an inaugural ball would feature, of course, the first dance to the tune of "The Missouri Waltz."

And this: Greitens is the first Jewish governor of Missouri.

I'm a pretty careful consumer of news, seeing as how I've been in the business for more than half a century, yet I was surprised to be told that our new governor is Jewish. I was surprised for two reasons.

First, I was being told of his religious value system the day of the inauguration, not having recalled being told this before.

Second, I couldn't understand why the AP considered this information newsworthy.

We weren't told, by any newsgatherer I'm aware of, the religious leanings of the lieutenant governor or secretary of state. Goodness knows how many Baptists have held statewide office. We haven't been told.