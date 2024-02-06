What is free speech in case between driver, trooper?

Forget the Republican's FISA memo. And forget the Democrat's counter memo disputing the Republican memo.

In fact, forget any and all memos and focus instead on an Indiana courtroom where a much more important battle is brewing.

Let's call it Birdgate.

Mark May is, by most accounts, an unassuming carpet cleaner. But May managed to get on the wrong side of the law when he flipped the bird -- that ever-popular middle finger -- at an Indiana Highway Patrolman.

By way of background, May was driving along one hot August day last year when Indiana Trooper Matt Ames cut in front of May's automobile while pulling over another driver.

When the carpet cleaner pulled along side of the Trooper's vehicle, he decided to indicate his displeasure with Officer Ames' driving skills.

And with no ambiguity, he raised his middle finger in disgust and pointed the flying bird directly at the Trooper.

Well that gesture did not set well with the Trooper and May was issued a ticket for "provocation," which is defined as "a person who recklessly, knowingly or intentionally engages in conduct that is likely to provoke a reasonable person to commit battery."

The problem -- as May's ACLU attorney argues -- is the "finger" is protected by the First Amendment, according to the Supreme Court.

The attorney argues that though "perhaps ill-advised," the gesture is however not illegal.