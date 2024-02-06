What happens when your phone seems more important than your child?

Young children seek meaningful interactions with their parents and instead they are many times feeling left out, like they're boring, uninteresting and less important than whatever is on their parent's device. While kids are trying to navigate a tech-heavy world, parents should become that anchor for children to learn deep, active listening at home.

Our phones are a constant if we let them be. With us all the time. Even in our beds. At the ping of a notification, we are willing to turn our backs on conversations happening in front of us to look at our phones. We also engage with others on social media in ways we would not be proud of if our children saw. We must lead by example and behave as if our children are watching, learning and internalizing -- because they are.

When you choose to interact with the phone instead of your child, you've made your child wait and made him feel less important -- so you can interact with someone who's not even in the room.

Many of us are still working from home at least part of the time. The pandemic gave us flexibility and many businesses plan to keep that flexibility. So, we have to do better if our children are home during our flex time. There must be boundaries and expectations. But when your child bounds into the room and you're deep into responding to an email or text, take a second to breathe before you speak. It sounds silly, but it helps with the tone of your response. Our instinct is to want to finish what we're doing.

It's too easy to reach for a phone in your pocket out of boredom or habit. We're easily distracted. Put your phone someplace else when you can create the space. Set it down. No, you really don't have to carry it around with you. Maybe choose an activity with your child that doesn't make room for checking your phone. I love going to family swim at the YMCA for this very reason.

Our children need to know we're responsive and reliable. Turn the notifications off on your phone. Get rid of the "ping" that makes you anxious and eager to "just check." You control when you engage. Don't let your phone control you. Revive your face-to-face connections so maybe our children can, too.