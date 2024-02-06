What happened to our conversations?

There's a new report out this week that concludes 74 percent of teens would opt for a digital conversation over a real, face-to-face conversation.

I'm not necessarily surprised by the survey results. But it does point to a trend that is somehow concerning.

In our quest for the latest techno gadget, we have all but abandoned the personal one-on-one conversations that often shape our lives.

And if this trend continues -- and frankly, there is no end in sight -- I can't help but wonder what lies ahead.

This growing obsession with a new method of conversation hit home recently.

The wife and I visited a beautiful lake recently on a gorgeous early fall day.

At one point following a delicious fun-filled lunch, I took a stroll on a long dock overlooking a postcard lake.

Dozens of overstuffed tourists sat on an array of chairs, benches and loungers.

And without exception -- and I mean 100 percent -- all of those tourists were on their iPhones.

100 percent!

I doubt they could find a more picturesque screen on their hand-held device than the full scope of a gorgeous vista literally at their feet.