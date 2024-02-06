What EPCOT and preschool have in common

When your best friend from middle school wants to take you to "The Happiest Place on Earth", you say "yes". I visited Walt Disney World once when I was 6 years old and remember very little about the trip. Disney's Pop Century Resort handed me — at 48 years old — a "1st time" button at check-in and I pinned it to my "Coco"-inspired ball cap. After all, I had gone to Magic Kingdom as a kid. This trip we were EPCOT-bound with "Park Hopper" tickets in hand so we could explore.

EPCOT's International Flower and Garden Festival is what got me there. Tara knows me well enough to know that anything involving gardens sounds like heaven. I may have even choked up a bit when we first laid eyes on the "Encanto" topiaries. She hooked me with flowers knowing her love for the Disney experience would be infectious. It was. And since I've seen almost every Disney cartoon made since "Snow White", it was an easy sell.

By noon, I had fallen in love with Orange Bird and a new set of "ears" accompanied my "Coco" hat. By the end of the night's EPCOT Forever fireworks show, tears streamed down my face.

Walt Disney's original vision for an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (yes, that's what EPCOT stands for) did not come to fruition. Disney had hoped to create a community of tomorrow that would never be complete. An actual city. He wanted a place that would always be introducing and testing new materials and new systems. Always existing in a state of becoming and operating as an exciting, living blueprint of tomorrow. He died before his vision was complete, so instead, EPCOT became a Disney World theme park — one that held onto some of its original purpose.