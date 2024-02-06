What do we prefer?

Do we prefer abortion? It's something we must ask ourselves given the election results in places such as Michigan and California, where some radical changes have been made to those states' constitutions regarding abortion rights. In Montana, voters chose not to protect infants born alive in a botched abortion. Do people really believe that's OK? Has 49 years of legal abortion numbed us to violence and inhumanity?

We are living at a time with a lot of noise, a lot of pressure and tremendous confusion. And, we must remember, we live in a fallen world. Life is hard. Mistakes are made. When we have political debates, the nuances tend to go out the window. Mercy can, too.

In the best of circumstances, pregnancy and parenthood are hard. Parenthood is the most important work in the world, and yet in our society, it would seem to be an afterthought. I'm not sure we prepare anyone for it the way we should, to say nothing of offering even the bare minimum support and encouragement.

So what do we do? Making enemies of those who disagree with us on fundamentals doesn't help. Pretending there are easy solutions to the abortion debate doesn't either, because anyone who has any experience in the world knows better.

We're a nation that has had a half-century of legal abortion. In a real way, the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June was a trauma. Whether you consider yourself pro-life or pro-choice, we have to act and think differently. Do you right now know what you would say if your daughter or your neighbor's daughter came to you looking for help with an unexpected pregnancy? Every child puts life into a new tailspin. But isn't life important, and doesn't it deserve all the help we can give it?