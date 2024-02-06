What do we prefer?

Do we prefer abortion? That's the question we should be asking right now as Americans.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recoils when asked about her position on abortion. If the reporter who asks her is a man, she tends to try to put him in his place by pointing out that she is a mother and a grandmother. Recently, she insisted that she is "a very Catholic person" and believes in "a woman's right to choose." First of all, her bishop has had something to say of late about that "very Catholic" description. And the Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear on the evil of abortion. So is Pope Francis. It's like hiring a hit man to take out your child, as he memorably put it.

The fact of the matter is, the Catholic Church throughout the country has the utmost compassion for women -- some dioceses run pregnancy care centers, while others offer a whole host of resources for not only pregnant women but women, children and entire families. To be a very Catholic person is to not be defensive and insistent on expanding abortion, but to promote and support the miracle of life in all its forms.

As Pope John Paul II wrote to women who'd had abortions in "The Gospel of Life": "The Church is aware of the many factors which may have influenced your decision, and she does not doubt that in many cases it was a painful and even shattering decision. The wound in your heart may not yet have healed. Certainly, what happened was and remains terribly wrong. But do not give in to discouragement and do not lose hope."

Let's consider what the use of abortion as a form of backup birth control has done to our country. We are violent; we do not look at human beings as unique creations made with purpose and plan.