What do inflation and CRT have in common?

How is inflation like critical race theory?

A lot of voters have a hard time explaining how either works, but they know they don't like it when they see it.

Obviously, it's a silly comparison on the merits. For starters, some voters actually like critical race theory while nobody likes paying higher prices. But, politically, the comparison is apt for two reasons.

First, the country is in a mood to blame the party in power for things it doesn't like, even if it's not abundantly clear the party in power is responsible.

The recent fights over CRT in Virginia's elections -- whatever you think of the issue -- had little to do with Joe Biden or Congress. The same is mostly true for other hot button issues such as "defund the police" or transgender bathrooms. But national Democrats are still being blamed for them. Tip O'Neill's maxim "all politics are local" has been replaced with all politics have been nationalized.

A new ABC-Washington Post poll has Republicans leading among registered voters by 10 points, the biggest lead in the 40-year history of the survey. The main driver of the voter dissatisfaction is the economy in general and inflation in particular, which hit a 30-year high in October and shows few signs of abating any time soon.

Inflation is a miserable problem in its own right, but it's an agonizing one for politicians in power because it affects everyone on a daily basis, especially those living paycheck to paycheck, and fuels a larger psychological fear that things are out of control. Among policy problems, it is almost uniquely immune to happy talk and political spin. Politicians can tell voters not to believe their lying eyes about the scope of some scandal, but you can't tell people they're not actually paying higher prices for milk, gas or their kids' shoes. Everyone is an expert about their own pocketbook.

And this is the second reason why the CRT comparison is apt. Trying to talk people out of their concerns only makes them angrier. Whether the Virginia schools were technically teaching CRT misses the point. Parents, exposed to what their kids were learning to an unprecedented degree thanks to COVID-related school closures, knew they didn't like what they were seeing. The label was incidental and attempts to tell parents they didn't know what they were talking about came across as condescending and out of touch.