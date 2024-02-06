What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it?

The walls evidently aren't closing in on President Joe Biden.

Despite the mainstream press finally taking up the sleazy business dealings discussed in emails found on Hunter Biden's laptop, the media's lack of interest in the president's knowledge or involvement in this lucrative part of the family business is palpable.

If President Donald Trump were caught up in similar circumstances, he'd be hounded at every press conference and during every walk to Marine One with the question of what he knew and when he knew it. It'd dominate cable news and the Sunday shows, newspaper editorials and op-ed pages.

While it's nice that the laptop, once dismissed as Russian disinformation, is now finally considered a legitimate source of news by what are supposed to be news outlets, the reporting comes a year and half late and doesn't add new information commensurate with the delay.

At this rate, the press will develop a keen interest in the Joe Biden angle to the story -- the most newsworthy and consequential angle -- sometime in late 2023.

The president's son, Hunter, and his brother, Jim, have made a living from trafficking on their family name and political connections. The laptop is a guide to a particularly ripe example, a deal with CEFC China Energy, a cat's paw of the Communist Party of China, that funneled nearly $5 million to Hunter and his uncle.

The president has said that he's "never spoken" to Hunter about "his overseas business dealings." Let's stipulate that's true. It still wouldn't have taken much conversation for the then-vice president to understand why his son was hitching a ride on Air Force Two with him on a trip to China in 2013. It wasn't for sightseeing.

Hunter met with banker Jonathan Li, whose private equity fund got approved by Chinese authorities shortly afterward. Hunter sat on the board.