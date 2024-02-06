What Democrats will never do to defend democracy

Joe Biden went to Valley Forge to give a big speech telling us how much he cares about defending democracy against the threat represented by Donald Trump.

How much does President Biden care? Enough to give a speech defending democracy, one of what's sure to be many if Trump is his opponent.

Biden's alarm about the precariousness of the American system, though, will never translate into actions he wouldn't otherwise want to take.

To wit, if Joe Biden were, as a matter of the principle, devoted to defending democracy at all costs, the first thing he would do would be to step aside for some younger, more capable, less radioactive Democrat with a much better chance of beating Trump.

Biden taking this step would be politically electric, underlining how seriously he takes Trump's challenge to the republic and perhaps proving to some skeptics that his rhetoric about defending democracy is more than simply rhetoric.

Biden made much in his hackneyed speech -- it probably could have been written by a precocious eighth-grader in an AP government class -- of a painting in the U.S. Capitol of George Washington resigning his commission.

Biden correctly calls it a sublime act, because Washington, who could have been tempted to leverage his position after the Revolution for personal and political gain, gives up power in the service of his ideals instead.

Biden makes the contrast between the statesmanship depicted in the painting and Jan. 6, which is fair enough.

It probably doesn't even occur to him, though, that if a supremely talented military and political leader in his prime could step aside for the good of the whole, it should be much easier for a hack politician who is increasingly rickety and unpopular to make a selfless sacrifice for his party and, as he sees it, his country.