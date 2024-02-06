Welfare work requirements make everyone better off

The Congressional Budget Office has just released its latest projection for the next 10 years.

"In the agency's updated projections, annual deficits nearly double over the next decade, reaching $2.7 trillion in 2033 ... As a result of those deficits, debt held by the public also increases in CBO's projections, from 98% of GDP at the end of this year to 119% at the end of 2033."

The picture keeps getting worse.

The difference between Democrats and Republicans on the issue: Republicans say let's do something; Democrats say let's do nothing.

House Republicans have put forward the Limit, Save, Grow Act as condition for increasing the debt limit, which imposes limits on growth of spending over the next 10 years and achieves reductions in expenditures.

Democrats are beside themselves because Republicans propose to achieve efficiencies in spending in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families by imposing more stringent work requirements.

The idea that those getting welfare should have some skin in the game regarding humanitarian assistance they receive from U.S. taxpayers is an idea that is bonkers to our president and his party.

But, for me, Democrats screaming about cruelty and heartlessness regarding work requirements for welfare is nothing new.

I started my public career working on welfare reform passed in 1996.

It was my personal experience with the horrifying and destructive realities of welfare that opened my eyes to how badly reform was needed.

I was in the system as a young woman and collected welfare in the pre-welfare reform world of AFDC, or Aid to Families with Dependent Children. I saw from the inside the destructiveness, inhumanity and cruelty of government support pretending to be assistance and charity.

Welfare funds were available to women who were poor, not working and not married. Those were the conditions that had to be met to get the money.

Instead of being charitable and humanitarian, the government assistance was really a heartless subsidy that encouraged poverty, unemployment and sexual promiscuity out of marriage.